Doncaster’s education professionals supported by local housebuilder

Barratt Developments, Kings Lodge in Hatfield.

The Education Workers Scheme, which is being piloted in Yorkshire, grants buyers who work at a nursery, school, college or university a £750 deposit contribution for every £25,000 they spend on their home up to £15,000.

The deposit contribution is designed to help first time buyers get onto the property ladder as well as those who already own a property to secure a brand new home for a reduced price, and with every purchase using the scheme, Barratt Developments donates £200 to the purchaser's place of employment.

A total of nine education professionals in Doncaster have used the scheme since its launch, which has resulted in a £1,800 donation being contributed towards nurseries, schools, colleges and universities in the area.

The introduction of the scheme gives something back to professionals across the region working in the education sector who have faced challenging times, in which they have had to adapt quickly to home-based learning, closures and the challenges associated with remote teaching.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re really proud of this scheme being piloted across our region, as the teachers, tutors, lecturers and support staff who work in Doncaster continue to do a brilliant job and we want to thank them in the form of some extra support for those who might be looking to buy a new home.

“For those interested in a Barratt Developments property, get in touch with our sales advisors who are on hand to arrange appointments and viewings around busy schedules for anyone eager to find out more.”

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has developments across Doncaster, including Park Edge in Wheatley, Torne Farm in New Rossington, Kings Lodge in Hatfield, and Lancaster Gardens in Harworth.

For further information including the terms and conditions for the Barratt Homes Education Workers Scheme, visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/EducationWorkers and for David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk/EducationWorkers