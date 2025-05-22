The character property is beautifully kept | Purplebricks

A five-bedroom Victorian semi with sash windows, a modern kitchen, and a courtyard garden is on sale for £300,000 in Doncaster

A beautifully preserved five-bedroom Victorian semi-detached house on Imperial Crescent in Doncaster is now on the market for £300,000 – offering period charm, family-friendly space and a private courtyard garden, all within easy reach of the town centre.

Set over three floors, the property combines original features like sash windows, decorative cornicing, and stunning Victorian tiled flooring with modern updates including a recently installed kitchen, Quartz worktops and a stylish en suite. It’s the ideal choice for buyers wanting historic character without compromising on comfort or space.

Inside, the property opens with a grand hallway and sweeping staircase. The front lounge is filled with light from the large sash window and features a traditional fireplace. To the rear, the standout modern kitchen flows seamlessly into a formal dining area – perfect for family life and entertaining.

On the first floor, three double bedrooms are served by a generously sized bathroom. The second floor offers two further large doubles, including a spacious principal suite with private en suite.

To the rear, the private courtyard garden is surrounded by mature trees and offers a tranquil, low-maintenance space for relaxing or outdoor dining. The home also includes off-street parking to the front.

At a glance This five-bedroom semi-detached Victorian home on Imperial Crescent is listed for £300,000. With a stylish kitchen, period features and a courtyard garden, it’s a spacious and elegant choice for families in Doncaster. Homes like this rarely stay on the market long – early viewing is recommended.

