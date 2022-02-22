Scenic view of Doncaster.

Doncaster: Ten most expensive streets in Doncaster revealed, based on average house price

Ever wondered where Doncaster’s priciest streets are?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 11:36 am

Fancy a sneak peek at Doncaster’s most expensive streets, according to Property Solvers? Well, wonder no more – here they are!

1. Bawtry Road (Harworth)

Harworth's Bawtry Road has an estimated average house price of £584,571.

2. Whin Hill Road

Surrounded by greenery, Whin Hill Road has an average house price of £587,250.

3. Stables Lane

Located in Barnburgh, the private road of Stables Lane has an average property price of £588,333.

4. The Paddock

The estimated amount that a house in The Paddock in Tickhill costs stands at £588,500.

