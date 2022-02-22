Doncaster: Ten most expensive streets in Doncaster revealed, based on average house price

Fancy a sneak peek at Doncaster’s most expensive streets, according to Property Solvers? Well, wonder no more – here they are!
1. Bawtry Road (Harworth)
Harworth's Bawtry Road has an estimated average house price of £584,571.
2. Whin Hill Road
Surrounded by greenery, Whin Hill Road has an average house price of £587,250.
3. Stables Lane
Located in Barnburgh, the private road of Stables Lane has an average property price of £588,333.
4. The Paddock
The estimated amount that a house in The Paddock in Tickhill costs stands at £588,500.
