Doncaster school girl wins interior design competition

Grace Omar, aged 11, from Crookesbroom Primary Academy, was invited to Barratt Homes’ Kings Lodge development on Doncaster Road in Hatfield, with her family after her Harry Potter themed bedroom design was crowned the winner of the housebuilder’s recent competition.

Earlier this year, year six pupils aged 10 and 11 from the school were asked to create a children’s bedroom design based on the favourite book that they’d read during lockdown, with Grace’s design taking first place.

Grace’s Harry Potter themed bedroom design, featured a poster and soft toys of the characters, as well as curtains and cabinets in the colour scheme of Gryffindor - Harry Potter’s school house in the popular film and book franchise.

On seeing her winning design at the Kings Lodge show home, Grace said: “It was amazing to see my bedroom design in real life - I couldn’t believe it. Harry Potter has been my favourite book since I read it a while ago so I really enjoyed being able to use the story and characters as the inspiration for my design.”

Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Kings Lodge development, said: “It was lovely to meet Grace and her family and show them around our Kings Lodge development, especially the show home featuring the bedroom that Grace helped create. We always want to make sure we’re working closely with the local community, and teaming up with the school to help design the children’s bedroom has been a great way to involve Grace and her classmates. Grace could well be one of our interior designers of the future!.”

