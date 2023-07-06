Doncaster property builder helps cut carbon emissions with energy-efficient homes

Doncaster based house builder, Albemarle Homes, is bringing energy-efficiency benefits to local residents, with buyers of its new homes set to save an average of £135 on their monthly energy bills under Ofgem’s new price cap.

Albemarle Homes’, Westmoor Grange, development will feature 400 new homes designed to achieve high Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating B, which could save residents hundreds of pounds on their annual running costs.

According to research released to mark Net Zero Week (1 to 7 July), the new build homes will be powered by 55% less energy than older properties, cutting carbon emissions by 60% and lowering average running costs.

Albemarle Homes, Doncaster

The Homes Builders Federation’s ‘Watt a Save’ report reveals benefits of modern construction techniques, rigorous building standards and new green technologies on the environment – and household budget.

Darryl Barker, Managing Director of Albemarle Homes says: “As we all experience rising living costs, understanding where savings can be made is really helpful. For those looking to move this latest report released by the HBF, does show a significant monthly saving on heating bills, when comparing a newly built home with an older one.

“We are proud that all of our new homes are built with an EPC rating of B, that coupled with the high specification which is included as standard, helps owners maximise their budgets and enjoy living in their new home from day one, without the added pressure of finding extra money for flooring or other essentials.”

Rhodri Williams, Technical and Sustainability Director at the Home Builders Federation says: “Home builders across the country are making huge progress to support the country’s net zero ambitions by delivering energy and thermal efficient homes local communities need.

“This new development is a fantastic showcase of the benefits new homes bring; delivering of much-needing housing, saving residents money on their energy bills, supporting new jobs and contributing to achieving a low-carbon economy.”