The firm invited the Don Valley representative to the site which includes modern three and four bedroom properties.

The site contains 248 family properties that have been available for residents since mid-2021.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East’s Managing Director Daniel Smith and Site Manager Darren Thornton gave the MP a tour around the site’s two showhomes.

One of the new properties

During his visit, Nick gained an insight into how homes are designed to meet the needs of buyers in the area and expressed that he was impressed with the development’s layout.

The visit follows Site Manager Darren Thornton’s recent win of the Pride In The Job Award due to his commitment to building the development.

Nick Fletcher MP commented: “I was thrilled to have been invited to visit the development and meet with the team, including award- winning Site Manager, Darren Thornton. It was fantastic to learn about the many ways in which Barratt Developments continues to support the local community.

“The development provides much-needed, high quality housing for our local Doncaster residents, as well as plenty of fantastic schemes to help people step on, or up, the property ladder, which is crucial to supporting the area. I look forward to seeing the community on the development grow even further, in what is a really exciting time for Doncaster.”

Daniel Smith, who is the Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East said: “It was wonderful to welcome MP Nick Fletcher to Kings Lodge and give him a behind-the-scenes look at all of the hard work that goes into building communities within the area.

“We’ve taken care to adapt the properties that we build in response to customer demand for functional and flexible spaces, as we continue to provide high quality homes, as demonstrated with Ellerton and Halton.

“Mr Fletcher’s visit was a fantastic way to celebrate Darren’s incredible award win with his recent Pride in The Job, and we thank him for taking the time to visit the site.”