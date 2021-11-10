Doncaster Mayor launches Harron showhomes

(L-R) Sales Executive Penny Rands, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, Sales Manager Jo Shaw

Mayor Jones assisted in unveiling two showhomes at Wyndthorpe Chase on Saturday November 6 before opening the development to the public who continued the celebrations throughout the afternoon.

Visitors were able to get expert advice from the experienced sales executives on site and tour the Somerton and Windsor showhomes.

Six house styles, including the Somerton, are newly designed for Wyndthorpe Chase to accommodate the needs of the area and provide a wider variety of homes to suit various lifestyles. With 89 two, three, four and five bedroom homes on the development, there are plenty of options for buyers in the area.

Mayor Jones said ”I was delighted to see the range of houses being built on this development, and I believe they will become wonderful homes.”

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, added “We are so pleased Mayor Jones was able to join us at the weekend and enjoy a tour of our stunning showhomes. We had a fantastic response from all our visitors so we doubt these homes will stay on the market very long!”

Houses at Wyndthorpe Chase start from £159,995 and the development is located at Westminster Drive, Dunsville, Doncaster, DN7 4QB.

The sales team can be contacted on 01302 511549 or via the webchat on the Harron website, Harron Homes