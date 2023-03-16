News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
4 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
5 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
5 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
5 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Doncaster Houses: Look inside £100,000 renovated South Yorkshire cottage with new kitchen and new bathroom

An “extensively renovated” two-bed cottage in the city of Doncaster has recently appeared on Zoopla with a guide price of £100,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

The property is located in Staniforth, Doncaster and has views overlooking the River Don and Stainforth and Keadby Canal. The agents are suggesting this house is perfect for first-time buyers.

The accommodation is spread over two floors, with the ground floor comprising of a living room and a new kitchen, added during the recent renovation of the house. The kitchen leads onto a “generous” private enclosed courtyard garden and there is another small courtyard garden at the front of the cottage too.

On the first floor, the landing leads into a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a second bedroom, which is a single, and a family bathroom. It’s position near the Stainforth Canal is said to be “close to a full range of amenities, facilities, and schools”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This £100,000 cottage overlooks the Stainforth Canal in Doncaster

1. Views overlooking the Canal

This £100,000 cottage overlooks the Stainforth Canal in Doncaster Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The largely paved garden has more than enough space to sit and enjoy the outdoors in a private environment.

2. 'Generous' rear garden

The largely paved garden has more than enough space to sit and enjoy the outdoors in a private environment. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen was one of the beneficiaries of the 'extensive' renovation

3. New kitchen

The kitchen was one of the beneficiaries of the 'extensive' renovation Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room is located at the front of the property.

4. Living room

The living room is located at the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
South YorkshireZooplaDoncasterStainforth