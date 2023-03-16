Doncaster Houses: Look inside £100,000 renovated South Yorkshire cottage with new kitchen and new bathroom
An “extensively renovated” two-bed cottage in the city of Doncaster has recently appeared on Zoopla with a guide price of £100,000.
The property is located in Staniforth, Doncaster and has views overlooking the River Don and Stainforth and Keadby Canal. The agents are suggesting this house is perfect for first-time buyers.
The accommodation is spread over two floors, with the ground floor comprising of a living room and a new kitchen, added during the recent renovation of the house. The kitchen leads onto a “generous” private enclosed courtyard garden and there is another small courtyard garden at the front of the cottage too.
On the first floor, the landing leads into a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a second bedroom, which is a single, and a family bathroom. It’s position near the Stainforth Canal is said to be “close to a full range of amenities, facilities, and schools”.