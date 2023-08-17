The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.4 per cent over the last year.

The average Doncaster house price in June was £161,848, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7 per cent increase on May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 2.1 per cent.

he average Doncaster house price in June was £161,848

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £2,200 – putting the area 13th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Calderdale, where property prices increased on average by 8.3 per cent, to £185,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Bradford gained 0.2 per cent in value, giving an average price of £169,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Doncaster spent an average of £144,300 on their property – £1,800 more than a year ago, and £32,500 more than in June 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £179,300 on average in June – 24.2% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Doncaster in June – they increased 1%, to £121,476 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.5%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.4% monthly; up 1.8% annually; £249,058 average

Semi-detached: up 0.7% monthly; up 1.7% annually; £154,786 average

Flats: up 0.9% monthly; up 1.4% annually; £92,032 average

How do property prices in Doncaster compare?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buyers paid 22.5% less than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber (£209,000) in June for a property in Doncaster. Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in York – £324,000 on average, and twice the price as in Doncaster. York properties cost 2.4 times the price as homes in Hull (£138,000 average), at the other end of the scale.