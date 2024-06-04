Doncaster homebuilder's gardens given RSPB wildlife-friendly accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading developer Barratt Homes has received accreditation from the RSPB for the wildlife-friendly gardens at its Lancaster Gardens development in Harworth.

As part of its corporate partnership, the housebuilder has created gardens in line with RSPB guidance, in a bid to create a welcoming space for wildlife and to inspire new homeowners to make their gardens a welcoming space for nature.

Nature on Your Doorstep is sponsored by the homebuilder, which is supporting the RSPB to get gardens, balconies and other outdoor spaces blooming and buzzing with life.

To achieve such recognition, the gardens must include a variety of habitat features that support and provide opportunities for wildlife.

At Lancaster Gardens, this included the installation of a wildlife pond, bee boxes, hedgehog highways and homes, bird boxes and feeders, as well as planting from the RSPB wildlife-friendly garden approved list.

The certified garden belongs to the housebuilder’s show homes at the development. Each of these show homes are available for house hunters to tour and view the nature-friendly features in place.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “With support from our longstanding partner, the RSPB, we're working to create nature rich developments.

“We look forward to seeing our new gardens flourish with wildlife, and visitors to our Lancaster Gardens development can explore them and gather valuable insights for their own gardens.”

Barratt Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and together they are working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and for people.

Barratt Homes currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available at Lancaster Gardens, with prices starting from £107,500.

The development offers semi-rural living with excellent city connections. Residents can benefit from a range of local amenities in the nearby towns of Harworth, Tickhill and Bawtry, as well as having Sheffield city centre little over 20 miles away.

For more information about Barratt Homes’ developments in the area, call the sales team on 03301 735 001 or visit the websites at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.