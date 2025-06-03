The house is detached, and has four double bedrooms | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Located in the popular village of Rossington, this four-bed detached house offers stylish family living with a landscaped garden, integral garage, and separate office or playroom.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking for more space in a family-friendly area near Doncaster? This four-bedroom detached house in the heart of Rossington has room for everyone—plus a landscaped garden, modern kitchen, and even a home office. On the market for £325,000, it’s a must-see for families needing flexible space and a stylish layout.

To find out more or take a closer look at this Doncaster home, see more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the rooms are generously sized | Purplebricks

This home delivers both curb appeal and comfort, with a smart block-paved driveway leading to an integral garage and a front garden laid to lawn. Inside, the entrance hall opens to a spacious lounge and a dedicated study room ideal for remote work or a children's playroom.

A separate dining room makes hosting a breeze, and the modern kitchen links through to a handy utility room and downstairs WC. Upstairs, all four bedrooms are doubles with fitted wardrobes, and the master has its own sleek en-suite. The main bathroom is equally luxurious.

Step outside and you’ll find a low-maintenance landscaped garden that’s been cleverly zoned with decking, patio, and a pergola for al fresco relaxation or entertaining.

At a glance: Four double bedrooms Master with en-suite and fitted wardrobes Dedicated study or playroom Landscaped garden with decking and patio Integral garage and block-paved driveway

🔥 Free Samsung tablet? Don’t miss this Sky Mobile Galaxy S25 deal (aff)

Snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and Sky Mobile will throw in a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 – absolutely free! This offer - which we wrote about in detail here - runs until 26 June 2025, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll get Samsung’s most powerful phone yet – built for gaming, streaming and multitasking – from just £30 a month with zero upfront cost.