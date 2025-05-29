The home has an ideal layout for family living | Purplebricks

This stylish four-bedroom detached house in Doncaster features two en-suites, a sunroom and excellent family space throughout.

In a leafy and well-connected corner of Balby, Doncaster, this four-bedroom detached house on Ashcourt Drive is a beautifully presented family home with generous proportions, two en-suites, and a tranquil sunroom — now available for offers in the region of £355,000.

With an ideal layout for family life and entertaining, this bright and modern home is ready to move into. To book your viewing, click here to visit the Purplebricks website.

Inside, the house is cleverly designed with a balance of open and separate spaces. The entrance hall welcomes you into a bright and generous living room featuring a statement fireplace and plenty of natural light.

The inside is very spacious | Purplebricks

A dedicated dining room offers the perfect setting for family meals, while the sleek, contemporary kitchen is fully equipped with integrated appliances and flows into a peaceful sunroom that opens directly onto the rear garden.

Upstairs, the layout continues to impress: the master bedroom comes with a modern en-suite, the guest bedroom includes a second en-suite shower room, and the remaining two bedrooms share a stylish family bathroom.

Outside, the home enjoys a smartly landscaped, enclosed rear garden — ideal for summer barbecues, gardening, or simply relaxing in privacy. The front of the property provides ample off-street parking as well as a garage, completing the practical yet elegant picture.

At a glance: Offers in the region of £355,000 Freehold Council tax band D Four bedrooms Two en-suites and a family bathroom Large living room and separate dining room Modern kitchen with integrated appliances Sunroom leading to the garden Garage and ample off-street parking Excellent access to local schools, amenities and M18

