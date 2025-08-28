Spacious Doncaster detached home four-bed with garden, garage, and flexible layout for £280,000 | Purplebricks

Comfort, style, and practical space this Scawsby gem will be snapped up fast. Book your viewing today!

Located in the sought-after Scawsby area of Doncaster, this well-presented four-bedroom detached house is listed at £280,000. With versatile living spaces, parking, and a generous garden, it’s an excellent choice for families seeking both comfort and convenience.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its thoughtfully laid-out floors.

Stepping inside, you'll find a stylish lounge and an open-plan kitchen/diner perfect for family gatherings, as well as a snug or games room that opens directly onto the rear garden ideal for entertaining or relaxing. The layout also offers a practical utility room and a downstairs WC.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom benefits from a dressing room and en-suite, complemented by two additional double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a modern family bathroom with both bath and separate shower. Outside, the property includes off-street parking, a landscaped rear garden, and garage access.

This home is one of dozens available in Doncaster on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-doncaster .

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Scawsby, Doncaster is listed for £280,000

Features include an open-plan kitchen/diner, lounge, and versatile snug/games room with direct garden access

Principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, plus three further bedrooms and a modern bathroom

Off-street parking, detached garage, and landscaped rear garden

Well-located on a quiet street with excellent access to local amenities, schools, and commuter routes.

