This £320,000 Doncaster detached offers four bedrooms, flexible living space and a private garden in a popular cul-de-sac

In a quiet Doncaster cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom detached house is on the market for £320,000, offering flexible family living, a private garden and garage.

It’s a well-balanced home that combines space, practicality, and a sought-after location close to schools, amenities and transport links.

Purplebricks is marketing the property, which includes two reception rooms, an ensuite to the principal bedroom, and a generous enclosed rear garden. See more on the Purplebricks website.

Inside, the welcoming hallway opens into a bright and spacious living room with French doors onto the garden. There’s also a separate dining room that could double as a second reception, home office or playroom.

The well-sized kitchen offers plenty of worktop space and room for informal dining, while a ground-floor cloakroom/WC adds convenience.

At a glance £320,000 Four bedrooms Detached family home Garage and driveway with EV port Two reception rooms Private enclosed rear garden

Upstairs, the principal bedroom features fitted storage and an ensuite wet room, while two further doubles and a fourth single room provide versatile family accommodation. A family bathroom completes the first floor.

Outside, a driveway leads to an integral garage fitted with an electric door and EV charging point. The enclosed rear garden is mainly lawned, with mature planting, fenced borders and a lockable side gate, creating a safe and private spot for entertaining or play.

