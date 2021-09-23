Doncaster dahlia champ wins three medals in former Harrogate show

Paul pictured with some of his prize winning dahlias at The National Dahlia Society Northern National Show, formerly known as Harrogate Show.

Paul Jee of Kirk Sandall won three top prizes for his dahlias in The National Dahlia Society Northern National Show, formerly known as Harrogate Show.

He was awarded the Silver medal for the best vase of decorative blooms in the show, which is the highest accolade.

Paul also won the bronze medal for best exhibit in Division C single vase; Bronze medal for runner up in the Neville Weekes Championship class for five vases; and National Dahlia Society first prize for medium decorative, one cultiver, three blooms in one vase.

He said he was ‘over the moon’ with his success at the show which was held at Newby Hall, Ripon over the weekend September 18-20.

"Harrogate is recognised as the second in the country so this has been my best year,” said Paul, 57.

“It’s been a lot of hard work but it’s been worth it.”

He was up against stiff competition as around 300 vases were entered into the competition.

Paul has been developing his green fingered prowess at Strawberry Island Allotments for three years.

He takes his blooms all around the country now to the major shows.

"I’ve been growing dahlias for about 20 years and I’ve been showing them seriously since I took up the allotment.

"Dahlias have become really popular this year. I grow 300 plants but I’m competing with people who grow 1500.”

Paul puts his success down to spending time with the plants.