Doncaster Council set to approve application for 187 new homes in Cantley

The proposal, submitted by Persimmon Homes, outlines an estate of 187 homes on land South of Doncaster Road, DN4 6TT.

Homes will range from one to four bedrooms, with a variation of flats, terraces, semi-detached and detached houses.

Of these, 144 will be market housing of varied price while 43 will be affordable housing.

The site of the proposed homes

Plans meet the expectations of Doncaster’s Local Plan and the site is allocated for housing within this.

It will also include an area of public open space with children’s play equipment.

However, the application has been brought to the council’s planning committee for consideration due to opposition against it.

26 letters of objection were received from local households, mostly in regards to the impact on nearby roads.

Concerns were raised that the volume of traffic would become too high, making school crossings more dangerous and creating issues with the planned access track to the estate.

Other concerns included increased flood risk, impact on air quality, a lack of local amenities, and impacts on wildlife.

Councillor Jane Cox also requested that the application be considered by the committee due to traffic concerns.

Cantley with Branton Parish Council remained neutral on the application, however proposed several measures to alleviate the concerns raised.

These include widening Doncaster Road, additional crossings, and further development of the local recreation ground.