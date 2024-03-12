Dog expert's Easter danger warning to Doncaster pet owners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easter is a time full of celebrations for the whole family, and it’s a great opportunity to spend some quality time with your pet, especially as this year Easter marks the change to British Summer Time, bringing an extra hour of light. As pet parents across the country will look to make the most of the welcomed sunshine, when going on daily walks and attending Easter celebrations like egg hunts there are additional hazards to be cautious of from toxic Easter treats and newly sprouting plants.

To ensure Easter is a happy and safe time for you and your pet, Bella & Duke’s Canine Nutritional Advisor, Jude McCoy lists her top five tips for making Easter safer for your pet.

Easter eggs and chocolate treats - Easter eggs and other chocolate treats are a widely known to be a definite no for dogs. Chocolate contains a substance called theobromine which is toxic and really difficult for dogs to metabolise. The level of toxicity depends on the darkness and concentration of the cacao, so a quality 85 per cent dark chocolate is going to be much more toxic than a small piece of milk chocolate, but giving any type of chocolate to dogs must be avoided. If you are planning an Easter egg hunt at home, make sure to keep your pets out of the way and collect any stray Easter eggs from the garden before letting them out again. You can still include your furry friends in all of the festivities, try making them their own hunt by using natural treats like scrumptious venison treats.

Hot cross buns – Another staple in Easter celebrations, hot cross buns contain dried fruit such as raisins and sultanas, both of which are toxic to both cats and dogs and can cause kidney damage. It's important you ensure these are kept out of reach from your pet as even small quantities can cause severe damage.

Spring bulbs and flowers - Easter is a beautiful time of year with spring flowers and bulbs in full bloom, but make sure you keep them well out of reach of your furry friend, particularly if they're prone to chewing plants or digging up the garden. Daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, and amaryllis are all common spring plants that are poisonous to dogs. They can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, tremors, and other dangerous side effects. Dogs are natural explorers, it's on you as the owner to keep a keen eye on your pet and keep them away from any toxic plants. And despite being less likely to dig up plants, cats face issues with lilies due to the pollen in the stamens (the inner antenna part of the flower) cut these out to remove the risk of pollen being ingested which can cause irritation.

Easter decorations - When gifting or receiving Easter baskets, it can be tempting to let pets play with plastic grass and straw and tissue, but they can be easily swallowed and often lead to digestive issues, resulting in vomiting, bloating and dehydration. Always keep decorations and gifts out of reach and give your furry friend a pet-friendly toy instead.

When gifting or receiving Easter baskets, it can be tempting to let pets play with plastic grass and straw and tissue, but they can be easily swallowed and often lead to digestive issues, resulting in vomiting, bloating and dehydration. Always keep decorations and gifts out of reach and give your furry friend a pet-friendly toy instead. Spring cleaning - If you’re using Easter to tidy up the house with a bit of spring cleaning, it’s important to remember that many cleaning products can be dangerous to pets. Common household cleaning items such as heavily scented disinfectants, bleach and ammonia-based cleaning products, which create harmful gases, are toxic and should be kept safely away from pets.

Jude McCoy, Canine Nutritional Advisor at Bella & Duke said “Easter is a great time to bring your furry friend into the family festivities and with the improved weather it’s the ideal opportunity to explore new routes on your daily walks as plants begin to blossom. However, with this comes some added precautions, we know how toxic chocolate is to our canine companions but there are some extra hazards you should be aware of.

If you’re baking hot cross buns, watch out for any stray sultanas or raisins that your pet might try to get their paws on. Plants, cleaning products and Easter decorations can also all be a hazard to your pet, especially if they’re keen explorers. This doesn’t mean that you have to avoid Easter all together, keeping a close eye on your pet will limit any hazards and unnecessary trips to the vet.”