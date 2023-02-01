Dilapidated former Doncaster hotel to be turned into luxury apartments

The £1.5 million Edwardian terraced building in Auckland Road has been snapped up by the RAM Property Group, with the flats, dubbed The Aucklands, set to open later this year.

RAM acquired the former guest house in September 2022 and which had lain empty and dilapidated since 2020, making it a target for squatters and other criminal use.

RAM’s Kelly-Ann Mealia said: “We are excited to bring life back to the stunning period properties through a comprehensive conversion which includes making the properties energy efficient, modernised and creating beautiful communal areas such as patios, gardens and an off-road car-park.”

The Edwardian properties in Auckland Road will be transformed into luxury flats.

The Wheatley site is made up of four buildings sprawling across 8,232 sq ft, which will be transformed into nine two bedroom flats and two one bedroom flats featuring generous kitchen diners with integrated appliances and original bay windows on the ground floor.

Due to the size of the site, each unit will benefit from a dedicated parking space in addition to two electric vehicle spaces in line with the Department of Transport’s policy to encourage electric vehicle ownership in Britain.

“Our vision is to restore the beauty of these buildings with a sophisticated touch and be ready for modern living,” she added.

RAM has enlisted the expertise of Create Properties for the development as well established local project managers with numerous projects in and around Doncaster.

Create Properties Director Ryan Malee said: “We are proud to work alongside RAM Property Group to bring this space back to life.

"These quality homes are close to the city centre and will push the local standards higher with smart traditional designs complete with plenty of off street parking available. Great partnerships in property development are crucial because together we can build something amazing.”

The Aucklands development has secured funding with the help of specialist mortgage broker New Property Finance and MD Sebastian Newby said: “The Aucklands is one such example of a development getting started despite the challenging conditions of the UK market."

Ms Mealia described the development as “a really exciting opportunity to bring a great end-result to Britain’s newest city that the whole community can be really proud of.”