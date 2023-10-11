Details of first phase of £121 million Edenthorpe housing development set to be finalised
Doncaster Council’s planning committee will vote on Tuesday (17 October) whether to approve details of a 78 acre development on land east of Mere Lane.
The plans for up to 600 homes were approved by the council by way of appeal in February 2019.
Now, Doncaster Council’s planning committee will vote whether to approve elements including access, appearance and landscaping for the development to begin.
The first phase of the development will include 248 homes, with 25 of these being affordable units.
Each will range from one to five beds, with a mix of detached and semi-detached properties.
Residents will access the site from a purpose-built roundabout from the A630.
The development is in line with the council’s Local Plan and meets criteria on the size of gardens and open space.
A pond will be created as part of the development to meet biodiversity targets as well as ease pressure on drainage.
Despite permission already being granted for its construction, the application has received 13 objections from the public.
Reasons for this included pressure on the existing sewer and drainage infrastructure, oversubscription of schools and medical facilities, traffic congestion and loss of wildlife.
Edenthorpe Parish Council continues to object to the application due to drainage and sewer concerns, stating that water supply will not be able to meet demand.
Yorkshire Water also objected to the original application on the grounds that pollution to groundwater in the area could increase.