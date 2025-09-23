Detached Doncaster family home with four bedrooms, garage & modern layout for £260,000 | Purplebricks

A well-presented family friendly home with four bedrooms, garage & modern layout.

Situated in a quiet, convenient residential location in Harworth, Doncaster, this beautifully presented four-bedroom detached house is listed for £260,000. With spacious living, modern fittings, and both garage and driveway parking, it’s a standout family home that’s ready to move into.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

4 bedroom detached house | Purplebricks

This attractive detached property features two reception rooms, a downstairs WC, and a modern fitted kitchen-diner with utility room ideal for family living and entertaining.

Upstairs there are four good-size bedrooms, one with an en-suite, plus a family bathroom. Outside, the property offers a driveway and a garage to the side, along with a well-maintained rear garden and a decked seating area.

This home is one of dozens available in Doncaster on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-doncaster

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Harworth, Doncaster is listed for £260,000

Features include two reception rooms, modern kitchen-diner, utility room, and downstairs WC

Four good-sized bedrooms with en-suite to principal, plus family bathroom

Driveway parking, side garage, and well maintained rear garden with decked seating area

Quiet residential setting with local amenities, shops, parks and good commute links

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

