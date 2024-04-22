Deputy Mayor marks launch at housebuilder's first Yorkshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Deputy Mayor took part in a tour of the development, officially unveiling the show home with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Sprotbrough Cricket Club, which will be sponsored by Crest Nicholson for the upcoming season, were also at the event, lending their support for the housebuilder’s commitment to the local community.

Guy Evans, Managing Director to Crest Nicholson’s Yorkshire Division, said: “We are excited to launch our first show home and welcome the local community to our new Copley Park development.

"Our launch event was a huge success with plenty of interest from the local community. We would encourage any potential buyers to get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible find out more about the homes and schemes available at our first development in Yorkshire.”

The Deputy Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Glyn Jones, and Sprotbrough Cricket Club at the event

“Copley Park offers beautiful homes only a stone’s throw from Doncaster, meaning residents will enjoy the benefits of a village lifestyle, while also having access to all the amenities they could need right on their doorstep. From plenty of open green spaces nearby, to the rich array of pubs and restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Councillor Glyn Jones, Doncaster Deputy Mayor, added: “I am thrilled to have been invited to the launch of Copley Park’s new show home. It was great to meet the site team and to see the exciting plans for the community. It’s fantastic to see affordable homes being completed on site and it was exciting to hear of the developers’ future plans within our community.”

The Winslow is a family home with ample space that perfectly accommodates entertaining, family life and homeworking. The downstairs features a flexible open-plan kitchen-dining area, in addition to a generously sized living room and a separate home office. Upstairs, each of the four bedrooms are well proportioned with the large main bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom.

Copley Park will have a range of Crest Nicholson’s most popular house types available for first-time buyers, second steppers or growing families. Alongside the high quality, energy efficient homes, Copley Park also offers buyers the best of village life and nearby amenities with strong access to Yorkshire and beyond. The show home offers potential homebuyers an opportunity to envisage life at the new development.

Prices start for three-bedroom houses at £309,950, four-bedroom houses from £424,950- and five-bedroom houses from £479,950. Available to purchase with Part Exchange, Smooth Move and Deposit Booster on selected properties.