Councillors visit Hexthorpe’s former railway works to see housing estate transformation

The disused site is on its way to becoming an estate of nearly 700 homes.

Local councillors have met with housing developers to see the progress of the Pullman Green housing development in Hexthorpe.

The estate of 671 homes is being built on the former Doncaster Railway Works which fell into disuse over 14 years ago.

Housing developers Countryside, Sigma Capital Group and Sage Homes are collaborating on the development which will include a combination of for sale, for rent and affordable homes.

The project was recently awarded the Best Large Development in Yorkshire at the Yorkshire’s Residential Real Estate Awards.

Councillor Glyn Jones, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business, was one of the representatives who met with the partners to see the development.

He commented: “It is fantastic to see the site and see the scope for development on what is an exciting project – one of the biggest brownfield regeneration sites developed. This is a massive boost for the Hexthorpe area and will regenerate an area so close to the city centre.

“Building quality homes for Doncaster residents is central to our five-year Housing Delivery Plan and we’re looking forward to seeing the progression of this particular scheme.”

Countryside has already handed over some of the developed properties to, with 226 of the affordable and rented currently occupied.