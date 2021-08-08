Bellerby Road, Skellow for sale at a guide price of £240,000

Corner plot 3 bedroom bungalow in sought after location of Doncaster

Bellerby Close is a beautifully presented 3 bedroom bungalow occupying a corner plot in a quiet cul-de-sac.

By Barbara Craythorn
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 10:00 am

For sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £240,000 – £250,000.

Close to local amenities and transport links. No Chain.

Contact the agent Tel. 01302 327121. William H Brown

1. Bellerby Road

Photo: .

2. Bellerby Road

Kitchen - Fitted with wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has complementary tiling to the walls and floor, a gas hob with extractor above, an electric double oven, housing and plumbing for a dishwasher and tumble dryer, an integrated fridge and a central heating radiator. There is a side facing double glazed window and a sealed unit door.

Photo: .

3. Bellerby Road

Photo: .

4. Bellerby Road

A attractive lounge/dining room with two front facing double glazed windows. The focal point of the room is the feature fireplace which houses the electric living flame fire

Photo: .

William H Brown
