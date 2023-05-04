Construction of first 33 council homes in build programme reaches completion

Some 33 homes have been built as part of the Council House Build Programme which aims to improve social housing across Doncaster.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones allocated £100 million towards the scheme in 2021 as part of the Housing Strategy 2020-25.

Development will be rolled out across several years with hopes to eventually build several hundred homes.

One of the new properties

The programme aims to improve the amount of council housing available in response to a shortage across the borough.

Contracted with Wilmott Dixon, the building of the first phase of houses began in early 2022 across three sites and has now reached completion.

New properties include 21 properties on Adwick Lane, Toll Bar, seven on Appleby Road, Intake, and five on Athlestane Crescent, Edenthorpe.

The properties are a mix of bungalows and family homes, ranging in size from two to four bedrooms.

The new site

All have gardens and space designed to meet National Space Standards.

Cllr Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor & Portfolio holder for Housing & Business, said: “It is great to reach this landmark stage in the development of our Housing Strategy and the Housing Delivery Plan. This is just the start with more than 500 new homes planned over the next five years.

“We are making a tangible difference to hundreds of Doncaster residents by building quality homes, which are ready to be occupied.

“These homes include the latest energy saving features to address climate change and to make them very affordable to keep warm and are built to meet the needs and wants of residents. We are leading the way on high standards on the council homes building front.”

All homes were built with a focus on the latest energy efficiency measures, including solar photovoltaic panels, under-floor insulation and electric vehicle charging points.

Such measures were including following the council declaring measures to tackle the Climate Emergency in 2019.

Nick Heath, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the handover of these homes on Adwick Lane in Doncaster. After working with the Council to deliver over 400 new homes in recent years, we have built strong relationships in the area and continue to help meet the growing housing needs of the local community.

“Throughout this project, we have delivered social value through initiatives to enhance social, economic and environmental wellbeing for residents, such as providing work experience, charity work, apprenticeships for young people and bettering energy efficiency standards, as well as getting involved with local schools.”

Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “I am delighted that St Leger Homes is managing this new housing development on behalf of City of Doncaster Council. These attractive properties will make a real difference for our city by providing more high quality, affordable homes where local people can have a great quality of life.”

