Cheers from public as Rose Hill housing development is rejected – but decision could still be appealed

Doncaster Council’s planning committee today rejected an application by Miller Homes to build a housing development on Rose Hill Rise in Bessacarr.

The application has been highly controversial among nearby residents, mostly due to concerns over losing biodiversity.

Rose Hill is home to a variety of endangered wildlife species and bridleways are used by many nearby residents.

Over 30 members of the public appeared at today’s meeting to oppose the development.

Three councillors spoke in opposition of the application, with one planning committee member and councillor saying that he would consider resigning if it went ahead.

Residents could be heard cheering in the council chamber as the rejection of the application was announced.

However, the decision could still be appealed, with planning officers stating that the reasons for rejection may not hold up.

The committee first heard from planning officers, who discussed amendments to the plan.

It has been amended several times to take onboard concerns, with the initial 157 homes being reduced to 121.

In total, the application garnered 129 oppositions plus a petition against it.

Adaptations were made to attempt to address residents’ concerns, such as a total 35 percent open green space, maintenance of several existing bridleways and street tree planting.

The changes made the development technically in line with Doncaster Council’s Local Plan, however this was contested by those in opposition.

Members then heard from the Bessacarr ward’s three councillors.

Coun Laura Bluff said: “This development is a direct conflict of the Local Plan; we want a greener city with more green spaces and trees, so why is the council willing to sell off this beautiful field? It is well loved and used by the local community, and part of a green belt. Unneccassary development will harm the ecology and create a loss of biodiversity.

“There is a reduced healthy life expectancy in Doncaster already without reducing the quality of life for residents. We must build with nature not destroy our land. We must take a stand.”

Coun Nick Allen continued: “By doubling the size of Rose Hill, which is already an isolated community cut off by the railway and race course, it’s a disaster waiting to happen.

“It is one of the most controversial sites in Doncaster, it has been well documented, and now you have seen the strength of opposition across all sides.”

Coun Majid Khan added: “I’m proud that we’re a local authority that’s declared a climate emergency. We set out an ambitious plan to deal with this, but this application goes against the spirit of it. This destroys trees, wildlife and open space that we should be protecting.”

Doncaster resident Chris Owen then spoke in opposition on behalf of members of the Rose Hill Residents Association, which was formed in response to the development.

He said: “The committee should be aware that the officer report is a one-sided document that ignores many objections and much information weighing against the application, giving undue weight to the applicant’s and landowner’s position.

“Nature is thriving at Rose Hill, which is in a perfect position to deliver significant biodiversity gains in the future. It has rewilded over 25 years and contains large areas of grass, scrub and woodland, increasing the size of the adjacent Local Wildlife Site.

“Officers admit that the habitat loss from destroying Rose Hill can’t be recovered for 20-30 years.

“The applicant’s Tree Survey says just 115 trees and no woodland will be lost under this scheme. This survey was done two years ago, is out of date and doesn’t map all the trees and woodland on site.

“Please vote for wildlife, for biodiversity, for trees, for green space, for the local community who love this beautiful place: reject this application and save Rose Hill.”

In response to oppositions, Miller Homes representatives said: “Hand in hand with the council’s decision to allocate the site comes the acceptance of some degree of change.

“We feel we’ve done everything possible to ensure the development is as robust as it could be.”

The meeting then moved to debate, where Coun. Gary Stapleton expressed his views against the development.

He said: “I was present when the council declared a climate emergency. To go against this now makes me feel as though my role as a councillor is pointless. If this is passed, going against what Mayor Ros Jones told us as a community, I will be questioning whether I even want to be a councillor anymore.”

Following the meeting, Coun. Stapleton told the Free Press that he was ready to resign if it had gone ahead.

Concluding the debate, the planning committee voted against the application.

Three members voted for it while four voted against.

Reasons for rejection were listed as destruction of wildlife, loss of amenity and disruption of transportion.

The committee then heard however that their listed reasons may not hold up if an appeal is made, as each has been addressed within the reports.

Cantley resident Polly Sculthorpe, who visits Rose Hill with her children, shared her thoughts after the meeting:

“I am really pleased that the planning committee voted to reject the proposed development, with the councillors speaking very movingly about loss of the beautiful habitat here and why this is wrong in a climate emergency as well as the obvious infrastructure concerns.

“However, I was shocked at what happened after the rejection went through, when the chair, Susan Durant gave the councillors very little time to put forward their proposal to reject the development, the wording of which any appeal will be based on. I felt planning officers then encouraged Miller Homes to appeal the decision by saying Doncaster Council would not be able to defend an appeal, as they felt policy requirements and procedures had been followed.

“I felt the councillors today listened to both sides, cross-examined the expert witnesses provided by the council and came to the right decision independently and it was wrong to suggest that it should be otherwise.”

Wendy Wright, Secretary of the RHRA, commented: “We’ve been fighting this battle now since five and a half years ago, it has been a real ongoing battle but having listened to everything, at least they have taken things into consideration.

“We always knew it was wrong to destroy a field that’s full of wildlife, habitats, natural environment and replace it with a piece of concrete and a piece of green grass and a few saplings. That is not what biodiversity should be all about, and that field helps the climate change that Mayor Jones has been talking about.