Casa by Moda launches show home as it prepares to redefine rental living in Doncaster

Casa by Moda, the suburban rental housing platform, is set to open its first neighbourhood in Doncaster, bringing significant change to the rental market and introducing a next generation living experience to the city for the first time.

The neighbourhood, known as Casa at Westmoor Grange, is located in the sought after suburban village of Armthorpe - ideal for couples, families and key workers looking for efficient commuter links, good schools and ample local amenities nearby.

The first phase of the development comprises 18 three- and four-bedroom homes, with scheme consist 100 homes in total, set to be fully delivered by mid-2026. The Casa at Westmoor Grange show home is now available to view, ahead of first move-ins becoming available this August.

Casa at Westmoor Grange offers residents deposit alternative, pet-friendly living as part of an industry-leading inclusive offer which places service, technology, wellbeing, and sustainability at the forefront of its rental community.

Casa at Westmoor Grange is categorised as a single-family housing (SFH) neighbourhood - a growing market within the UK where a rental operator provides high-quality, traditional family-style homes for rent in city-fringe/suburban locations. SFH has been highlighted as a key part of the solution to the UK housing crisis, offering a viable alternative to home ownership through secure, long-term leases, and is seen as a significant driver for institutionalising the private rented sector, which has long been controlled by individual private landlords. Casa by Moda is the single-family homes division of Moda Group, which has a pipeline of 24,000 rental homes in the UK across a range of platforms.

Casa by Moda offers all of its residents direct 24/7 customer service access via the MyCasa app, which also allows residents to share their own news and events via the community forum, helping them to truly get to know their neighbours.

As a long-term operator, Casa will also organise community events, such as inviting local food vendors to run pop-up stalls on site, organising outdoor fitness workshops for Casa residents as well as meet and greets for incoming residents.

Residents will also benefit from Casa by Moda’s commitment to making their lives easier, with each home fitted with smart environmental sensors from Moda’s technology partner Utopi. These enable renters to monitor everything from room temperature to air quality and light pollution, with 89 per cent of homes being delivered to an EPC A standard.

The homes also all benefit from renewable energy sources such as Solar PV panels, include high-quality appliances, white goods, large private gardens and allocated parking.

Part of a new mixed-use residential community, the 2.7-hectare Casa neighbourhood is its first to be developed in collaboration with Albemarle Homes, working closely to ensure the quality and internal specification aligns with the Casa brand standard.

Sarah Nelson, Director of Operations for Casa by Moda commented: “With Casa at Westmoor Grange, we are not only pioneering change within the Doncaster rental market, we’re setting the bar for next generation rental living, enabling our residents to live securely, happily and healthily, whilst supporting the Albemarle Homes vision to create a truly mixed-tenure community as part of the wider Westmoor Grange masterplan.

“These quality, new houses will make for a standout offering, providing long-term security and focus on the wellbeing of our residents.

"With the desirable village location and intercity connectivity, Casa at Westmoor Grange an excellent option for renters looking to for easy commuter links to the M18 and direct rail links from Doncaster city centre to Leeds, Sheffield, London and beyond.

“This first phase is only the beginning for Casa at Westmoor Grange. We look forward to providing more new homes, including our 2-bedroom houses in 2025, in order to welcome even more residents to this thriving community.”

Applications for Casa at Westmoor Grange are now open, with early submissions encouraged due to high demand. Prospective renters must apply in order to view the newly opened Casa show home: https://info.casa.moda/westmoor-grange-applications