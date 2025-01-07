Brand new homes development overlooking iconic Yorkshire racecourse to open this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new homes development of 121 three-, four- and five-bedroom homes is due to open this weekend in the City of Doncaster. Adjacent to the famous Doncaster Racecourse, home of the iconic St Leger race and festival, the development named Saddlers Chase constructed by award-winning Miller Homes, will open on January 11.

"We are very much looking forward to unveiling our latest Doncaster development and already expect it to be hugely popular due to its wonderful location close to the city centre and in a quiet residential suburb," said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“We are very much looking forward to unveiling our latest Doncaster development and already expect it to be hugely popular due to its wonderful location close to the city centre and in a quiet residential suburb,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The design of the development has been carefully considered to create a setting of contemporary homes within landscaped greenspaces and protected woodland around the site boundaries. Our range of homes offers a number of options for a variety of buyers with different house styles aplenty.”

In addition to the new properties, Miller Homes has made a number of Section 106 contributions to the local community. These include 28 affordable homes, six of which are M4(3) compliant bungalows, designed in accordance with Building Regulations accessibility requirements, meaning they consider the needs of buyers who require wheelchair or flat level access. Furthermore, there is a contribution of £17,500 to transport improvements, £10,000 towards the City’s Travel Plan and a £719,000 Biodiversity Net Gain contribution, which means the development of the site will result in an overall increase of quality natural habitat across the Authority.

“A lot of thought and consideration has gone into this development to ensure we deliver the new homes the community needs in a sympathetic way to their surroundings,” said Debbie. “We have an experienced team on site and in our sales team who will be on hand to construct the quality homes and deliver the five-star customer service for which we are renowned.”

Saddlers Chase will be open from 10.30am on Saturday January 11.

To register your interest and for updates visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/saddlers-chase-doncaster.aspx