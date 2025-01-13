Avant Homes submits plans for £66.5m, 300 home multi-tenure development
Located on land off Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, the proposed development will comprise a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.
It will feature 13 of Avant Homes’ practically designed energy efficient house types and of the 300 homes, 30 have been designated to affordable housing.
If given the go ahead by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, work at the development is set to commence in May 2025, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in January 2026.
Subject to planning being granted, the development will be delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire.
Managing Director, Richard Hosie, said: “As a housebuilder, we are committed to build quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.
“Our proposed development in Thurnscoe represents an opportunity to deliver on this and provide practically designed, energy efficient homes ideal for a range of buyers.
