Avant Homes submit plans for £23.5m, 108 home multi-tenure development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Avant Homes has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on a 7.6-acre site in the village of Great Houghton, Barnsley to deliver a £23.5m, 108 new home multi-tenure development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called Houghton Place and located on High Street, the proposed development will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes.

It will feature 14 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient multi-tenure house types. Of the 108 homes, 10 have been designated to affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If given the go ahead by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, work at the development is set to commence in spring next year, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes by the end of 2025.

Plans submitted - Avant Homes intends to deliver 108 homes in Barnsley (CGI indicative of proposed house types)

Subject to planning being granted, the development will be delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “We are pleased to have submitted our plans to deliver a multi-tenure residential development in Great Houghton.

“As a housebuilder, we’re committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.

“That is why we are proposing a mix of properties at various price points to ensure as many people as possible have access to practically designed, energy efficient homes.

“We now look forward to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council considering our plans for the development.”

For more information, visit www.avanthomes.co.uk.