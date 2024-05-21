Avant Homes starts work on £137m 600-home multi-tenure development in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Avant Homes has started construction on the first phase of its £137m, 600 new home multi-tenure development in Edenthorpe, Doncaster.

Called Eden Fields and located just off the A630 on Mere Lane, the 81 acre site will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom practically designed, energy efficient homes. It will feature 12 of Avant Homes’ house types with prices to be released at a later date.

The first phase will comprise 248 homes, of which 27 have been designated to affordable housing. Avant Homes is also committed to a community contribution of around £3.8m to support local primary and secondary education, a sustainable travel plan and open green space.

The community will benefit from a large-scale recreation area, including a turfed football area, basketball court and adventure play area. A newly created pond demonstrates the importance Avant Homes places on the biodiversity of its developments.

Avant Homes anticipates it will release the first homes for sale in September and the first residents are expected to move into their new homes in spring 2025.

Eden Fields will be delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “As a business, we want to provide quality new homes for everyone and Eden Fields will be a fine example of us delivering on that promise.

“There’s high demand in Edenthorpe for new homes which appeal to a diverse range of prospective buyers due to the area’s proximity to amenities, transport links and Doncaster city centre.

“We are now well underway building a range of multi-tenure homes that are ideal for all types of buyers, whether first time, second steppers, families or downsizers, and are busily creating a new community within Edenthorpe.