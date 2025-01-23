Avant Homes announces £20.5m Rotherham development is 85 per cent sold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Avant Homes West Yorkshire has announced that 85 per cent of the 70 homes at its £20.5m Brecks Lane Park development in Rotherham are now sold.

Located just three miles east of Rotherham town centre on Brecks Lane, the development comprises a mix of four- and five-bedroom homes.

Prices range from £399,995 for a five-bedroom detached Bilbrough house type to £444,995 for a four-bedroom detached Darwood house type.

The remaining homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives on selected plots. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Final homes - The Darwood (CGI shown) is one of the remaining family homes for sale at Brecks Lane Park, Rotherham

Of the remaining homes, the four-bedroom detached Darwood is an excellent example of Avant Homes’ ability to deliver flexible living spaces which are ideal for modern family living.

On the ground floor, the Darwood features a large open plan kitchen dining space with modern integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden. There is also a dedicated utility room with an additional outside door.

The downstairs is complete by a large living room, a WC with contemporary sanitaryware and an under-stairs storage cupboard.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is served by an ensuite which features a bathtub, whilst two additional double bedrooms and a single bedroom are served by a modern family bathroom

The upstairs also features a flexible room, which is ideal to use as a study or playroom, and a storage cupboard. The Darwood also benefits from an integrated garage.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Brecks Lane Park has proven extremely popular amongst buyers in the Yorkshire region, evidenced by 85 per cent of the homes available at the development now being sold.

“Benefitting from a selection of nearby primary schools and local amenities, Rotherham offers a fantastic location for anyone looking to live in the region.

“We don’t anticipate that the remaining 10 homes will be available for long and encourage any interested buyers to contact our sales team to learn more about moving to Brecks Lane Park.”

For more information, search ‘Avant Homes Brecks Lane Park’.