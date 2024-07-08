Avant Homes acquires site to deliver £66.5m 300 new home multi-tenure development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Avant Homes has secured a new homes development site after exchanging contracts on 18.5-acres of land.

Subject to planning, Avant Homes will build 300 of its practically designed, energy efficient two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, which will have a gross development value of £66.5m off Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, Thurnscoe.

The proposed development will comprise 13 of Avant Homes’ house types, including semi-detached and detached homes available at a range of price points. Of the 300 homes, 30 are designated as affordable housing.

The housebuilder anticipates submitting plans for the proposed development in September and commencing work on the site in May 2025. First residents are scheduled to move into their new homes in January 2026.

Subject to planning, the development will be delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “Acquiring this site in Thurnscoe represents an exciting opportunity for us to deliver our multi-tenure strategy.

“As a housebuilder, we want to build quality new homes for everyone. This site is in an ideal location for us to deliver our range of practically designed, energy efficient homes in a place where people want to live.

“We look forward to working with Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and submitting our plans to build a new and thriving community in Thurnscoe.”

Wakefield-based Avant Homes West Yorkshire currently has nine live developments ranging from Odette’s Point in Keighley to Sorby Park in Waverley.

The company is part of the Avant Homes Group, which operates across the north of England, Midlands and Scotland from eight regional operating businesses.

At present, Avant Homes Group employs more than 600 people. The housebuilder’s ambition is to develop its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond, creating communities as well as providing employment opportunities.