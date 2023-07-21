News you can trust since 1925
Application for 69 homes in Sprotbrough set to be approved

Plans are set to be approved for a new estate of market housing in a Doncaster village.
By Shannon Mower
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:41 BST

Developer Crest Nicholson plans to build 69 homes on land to the south of Melton Road in Sprotbrough, DN5 7NU.

The homes will range from one to five bedrooms, with 16 of these being affordable units.

Doncaster Council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the plan, as the land is marked for development under its Local Plan.

Map of proposed Sprotbrough housing estate. Credit: Doncaster Council
Map of proposed Sprotbrough housing estate. Credit: Doncaster Council
Plans are in place to create off-site public open space and undergo planting to result in a biodiversity gain in the area.

The application received 14 objections from local residents.

Reasons for this include increased traffic and parking issues, construction traffic, a lack of recreational space on-site, and strain on local services such as education and health.

Several complaints were also made about a potential lack of privacy, with other housing estates being situated nearby.

Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council originally objected to the plans, however the majority of its concerns were solved after amendments were made.

