Developer Crest Nicholson plans to build 69 homes on land to the south of Melton Road in Sprotbrough, DN5 7NU.

The homes will range from one to five bedrooms, with 16 of these being affordable units.

Doncaster Council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the plan, as the land is marked for development under its Local Plan.

Map of proposed Sprotbrough housing estate. Credit: Doncaster Council

Plans are in place to create off-site public open space and undergo planting to result in a biodiversity gain in the area.

The application received 14 objections from local residents.

Reasons for this include increased traffic and parking issues, construction traffic, a lack of recreational space on-site, and strain on local services such as education and health.

Several complaints were also made about a potential lack of privacy, with other housing estates being situated nearby.