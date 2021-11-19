Affordable land for sale in Doncaster for under £250,000

Using Rightmove for reference, we’ve had a look at all the plots of land in Doncaster for sale for a price lower than £250,000 and listed them here.
1. Nun Moors, Thorne
This arable land in Thorne is listed for a price of £80,000. Potential buyers must submit their offers before November 25th.
Photo: -
2. Meadow View, Pickburn
This plot of land in Pickburn will play host to a five bedroom house and currently costs £145,000.
Photo: -
3. Cedar Avenue, Mexborough
Located in an urban area in Mexborough, this plot of land is valued at £180,000.
Photo: -
4. Plane Tree Farm, Barnburgh
This plot of land in Barnburgh is estimated to cost £185,000.
Photo: -