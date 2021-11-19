Land

Affordable land for sale in Doncaster for under £250,000

Buying land is proposition that shouldn’t be entered into without a lot of thought – but here’s a few plots in Doncaster that won’t break the bank.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 19th November 2021, 3:02 pm

Using Rightmove for reference, we’ve had a look at all the plots of land in Doncaster for sale for a price lower than £250,000 and listed them here.

1. Nun Moors, Thorne

This arable land in Thorne is listed for a price of £80,000. Potential buyers must submit their offers before November 25th.

2. Meadow View, Pickburn

This plot of land in Pickburn will play host to a five bedroom house and currently costs £145,000.

3. Cedar Avenue, Mexborough

Located in an urban area in Mexborough, this plot of land is valued at £180,000.

4. Plane Tree Farm, Barnburgh

This plot of land in Barnburgh is estimated to cost £185,000.

