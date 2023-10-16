Affordable housing provision to be removed from plans for development in Doncaster
Tomorrow (17 October) Doncaster Council’s planning committee will decide whether to remove an agreement to require affordable housing on a development in Carcroft.
The development of 63 dwellings on Owston Road was first approved in 2019 however was delayed after the land was sold to be managed by a different owner.
Plans originally included 73 homes however the number was reduced to overcome design issues.
Councillors originally approved the application along with a Section 106 agreement, which gives the developers certain terms and conditions to follow.
The agreement ruled that at least 26 percent of the homes on site were required to be affordable homes, with a combination of social housing and shared ownership dwellings.
A sum of £201,267 was also required to be paid to nearby school Outwood Academy, to fund additional places.
Since, the new developers created a Viability Appraisal which analyses whether the development would create a sufficient amount of profit.
Arguing that building affordable housing and funding school places would make the development unviable, the developers submitted an application to remove these conditions.
The council has suggested that planning committee agrees to remove the conditions on the basis that the development will still have an overall positive effect on the community.
A condition requiring the development to have a section of public open space will remain in place.
The site is not marked for development in the council’s Local Plan, however it has been marked as suitable for potential development.