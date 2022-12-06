The proposed development will be built in the Bessacarr ward if approved.

The proposal will be heard in a planning meeting next Tuesday, 13 December.

Properties would be built off Carolina Way, just outside the city, near the Eco Power stadium and Lakeside.

Doncaster Lakeside

Along with the housing, permission would be granted for a landscaped area of public space plus a new access from Carolina Way.

The site would combine 54 market houses of three and four bedrooms, and 16 affordable houses of one and two bedrooms.

It would include a combination of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes.

The proposal has received 16 objections from local households.

The most common reason for objection is that the development could have a negative impact on wildlife in the area and cause it to be overdeveloped.

Other complaints include noise pollution, schools being over capacity, the proposed area being overcrowded, increased traffic and risks to highway safety.

However, there has been little objection from relevant council bodies who have surveyed the area to analyse these factors.

The planning report stated that: “The development would not cause an unacceptable level of harm to the highway network,local infrastructure, ecology, flood risk, archaeology or the wider character of the area.”

Local secondary school Hall Cross will also receive an educationary contribution of £232,710 to meet increasing demand if approved.

The council also ruled that the development is in line with Doncaster’s Local Plan for development.

