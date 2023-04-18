The 243 homes include 207 for affordable rent, 27 shared ownership and nine rent to buy. They are located across the region in Scunthorpe, Sudbrooke, Armthorpe, Dunscroft, Gainsborough, Lea, Belton and Hatfield.

One stand-out development was a £1.8million project to deliver eight, three and four-bedroom carbon neutral homes in Scunthorpe. This is part of Ongo’s net zero commitments, with more of these types of homes planned in the coming years.

Other highlights are 48 homes in Doncaster and a project of 11 homes on Rowland Road, Scunthorpe, offering much needed opportunities for families.

Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

Work also began on three regeneration projects, the first on the former Ashby Market site in Scunthorpe, another at Ashtree Close in Belton, and a third included specialist bungalows on East Common Lane, Scunthorpe.

All have been built with local contractors, helping to create apprenticeships, jobs and a boost to the local economy.

Most recently, two developments in Scunthorpe were awarded the Police’s Secured By Design Gold award for their specialist layout aimed at cutting crime and creating safer places to live.

Martin Phillips, Development Manager at Ongo said: “It’s always a real pleasure to look back on the last 12 months to see the amount of schemes we’ve delivered, and opportunities these have provided to local people.

“From much needed affordable rent to helping people buy their own home in a time when that’s tougher than ever, there’s been some real highlights we can all be proud of.

“We have big plans to increase our development programme in the coming years, so keep an eye out for news on that.”

Looking forward, Ongo is continuing with their aims to build further afield, with developments planned in Skellingthorpe, North Kesteven and in Scotter, Keelby and Gainsborough, all in the West Lindsey area.

Ongo is also working alongside Doncaster City Council, with more new homes to be delivered on sites across the central and eastern areas of the city over the coming months and years.

In total they currently have over 10,000 homes and a target to build 225 more each year, whilst investing £120million into their existing stock over the next 10 years.