105 affordable homes coming soon to Rossington

North Midlands housebuilder Harron Homes has recently secured planning permission to convert the old Rossington Colliery site in Doncaster into a brand-new development, De Maulay Manor.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

Comprised of 105 homes covering almost 12 acres of land, De Maulay Manor will bring to the area Harron’s signature blend of modern living and picturesque rural surroundings.

De Maulay Manor will be located on the Pheasant Hill Park estate, immediately accessible from the Great Yorkshire Way, with excellent links to the wider A1 and M1 motorways.

The new development will play a vital role in the continued regeneration of the area and will benefit from the new bridge to be built over the River Torne, providing another access route.

De Maulay Manor street sceneDe Maulay Manor street scene
De Maulay Manor street scene
The bridge will have a bus lane, cycle lane and pedestrian footpath which will connect West End Lane to the economically significant iPort, a six million square feet of business space once fully built.

Nick Hague, Land Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are excited to receive the green light on this development. Rossington is a great area and being part of its growth and regeneration is fantastic. De Maulay Manor will provide a variety of new homes for all families looking to move to the area.”

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “It’s great to see planning permission granted for De Maulay Manor. Rossington is such a vibrant area and we can’t wait to welcome new residents.

“I’d encourage anyone interested in purchasing here to register their interest on our website to be the first to receive updates on these new homes and make sure they don’t miss out!”

Homes at De Maulay Manor are expected to be available to purchase from October 2023, with the first showhome opening in January 2024.

