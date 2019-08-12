Health professionals urge Doncaster people to seek the right health advice
In the run up to the Bank Holiday many senior doctors and nurses at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals are urging prople to use health services wisely.
On Monday August 26, many GP surgeries and pharmacies will be running reduced opening times, with a select few remaining open during this period.
Due to this, health professionals at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring they make those vital preparations for a safe and healthy break.
Emergency Care Group Director and Consultant at the Trust, Dr Nick Mallaband, said: “With only a few days left until the bank holiday, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend. We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.” In July and August both Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital have seen a rise in the number of Emergency Department attendances, with an increase in heat-related illnesses and injuries. Clinicians are urging people to stay safe and make the right choices if they do become unwell.
Clinicians say a lot of illnesses can be treated at home, NHS 111 is a 24 hour, seven day service, pharmacists can give advice on common illnesses, GP advice for persistent illnesses, there is a minor injuries unit at Montagu Hospital and 999 or emergency department for emergencies only.