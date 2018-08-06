Four bedroom house with open views

This well presented deceptively spacious and modern detached family home is in the village of Belton.

It is ideally located for the M180 motorway network for commuting to Doncaster, Sheffield, Leeds and Scunthorpe, and the new Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

It offers easy access to the charming historic market town of Epworth which offers a wide range of amenities.

The accommodation briefly comprises of a reception hall, a dining lounge, a living kitchen, a shower room and study, a master bedroom with en-suite facilities, a further three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property also benefits from Upvc double glazing, gas fired central heating and a double garage.

Outside there are lawned garden to the rear of the property with open views.

Viewing is recommended to appreciate the accommodation on offer.

Contact Keith Clough the estate agent on 01427 873236 for an internal inspection.

The property has been reduced in price from £349,950 to £329,950.

* The Friary,

9B Sandtoft Road,

Belton