YouTube stars line up to take on Doncaster's restaurant's belly-busting £60 eating challenge

The Big Smoke in Doncaster city centre has launched its ‘Bread or Dead’ challenge in which diners have to see off a mountain of food in just sixty minutes.

If they succeed, the £60 meal is on the house – fail and they have to stump up the full price.

In recent weeks, a string of competitive eating stars from across the UK and Europe have flocked to the restaurant in Wood Street to tackle the mammoth dish which consists of:

Diners have just 60 minutes to polish off the gargantuan dish. (Photos: The Big Smoke Doncaster).

The Yorkshire Sandwich – a mound of beef brisket, mushrooms and onions in a ciabatta topped with blue cheese, garlic sauce, signature gravy and slaw.

Pablo Pig-Aso – a 7” cheese and jalapeno sausage, pork rib, smoked bacon, peppercorn sauce and crackling

El Macho Nacho – a pile of nachos served with ‘dirty’ cheese sauce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos

What The Cluck – buttermilk and garlic marinaded chicken, fried and topped with chorizo, smoked bacon and ‘dirty’ cheese sauce.

The gargantuan platter is finished off with homemade chips, sweet potato fries and loaded fries.

YouTube competitive eater Kyle V Food attempted the behemoth – and managed to finish it against the clock.

A spokesman said: “He absolutely smashed it in 55 minutes.

“Congratulations to Kyle who has joined the elite group that have managed to tame the beast that is the Bread or Dead.

“Think you’ve got it in your locker to win?”

YouTubers Dad Loves Food and Max vs Food also took on the dish and won, but a German YouTube eating star Stefan was beaten.

A spokesman said: “Despite a very valiant effort, Bread Or Dead defeated him by a whisker on this occasion. We're sure you'll manage it next time around, Stefan.

“Great effort nonetheless and it shows that Bread Or Dead really is a challenge.”

Would be competitors have to book in advance, with 48 hours notice and pre-payment required.