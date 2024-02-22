Your chance to own a pub as Doncaster bar goes on market for £295,000
The Falcon in Mexborough is one of four local pubs being offered up for freehold by owners Old Mill Brewery.
The bar, described as a “substantial” town centre pub offers up “huge potential,” according to the brewery, which is looking to offload the four bars as part of a vision to move away from drink only venues.
A spokesman said: “This substantial town centre pub sits to the west of the pedestrianised high street and opposite a large retail development.
"It is 100% wet, with trade largely based around karaoke/disco and some live music at weekends.
"There is considered to be huge potential to reposition the business to attract more trade from what is a densely populated area.”
The freehold of The Falcon offers vacant possession but subject to a lease on the takeaway unit, which is leased out until January 2025 and which produces a rental income of £7,800 per annum.
Established in 1983, Old Mill Brewery is a small independent family owned brewery, housed in an 18th century former corn mill and maltings at Snaith in East Yorkshire.
Dedicated to producing a range of quality ‘real ales’, not only for the local market, but for a national audience too, the company with 150 years combined experience in brewing is recognised as one of the leading lights of the recent revival of the brewing art.
In addition to the brewery, they are also an experienced operator with 18 public houses currently under their belt.
The freehold of four of these properties have now been brought to market by leisure property specialists Fleurets.
“The four properties no longer fit into our portfolio as we look to concentrate on our food and accommodation offerings”, said Nick Waugh, Tied Estate Manager.
“Our future plans do include further acquisitions as well as refurbishments to some of our current sites that are in line with our new goals for Old Mill Brewery.”
The four properties on the market are:
Bridge Inn in Rotherham
The Falcon in Mexborough
Red Lion in Chesterfield
Dove Inn, Barnsley
“Our estate of pubs are community locals, many of which have been in our portfolio since 1983. We are proud to be a pillar of so many neighbourhoods and hope to find new owners that will carry this on,” said Nick.
Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North added, ““Freehold pubs of this type appeal to a wide range of buyers and we are already experiencing strong demand from pub operators and for a variety of alternative uses.”
For further information on any of these properties, or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets on [email protected] or call 0113 234 0304.