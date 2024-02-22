Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Falcon in Mexborough is one of four local pubs being offered up for freehold by owners Old Mill Brewery.

The bar, described as a “substantial” town centre pub offers up “huge potential,” according to the brewery, which is looking to offload the four bars as part of a vision to move away from drink only venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “This substantial town centre pub sits to the west of the pedestrianised high street and opposite a large retail development.

The Falcon is on the market for £295,000 + VAT.

"It is 100% wet, with trade largely based around karaoke/disco and some live music at weekends.

"There is considered to be huge potential to reposition the business to attract more trade from what is a densely populated area.”

The freehold of The Falcon offers vacant possession but subject to a lease on the takeaway unit, which is leased out until January 2025 and which produces a rental income of £7,800 per annum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1983, Old Mill Brewery is a small independent family owned brewery, housed in an 18th century former corn mill and maltings at Snaith in East Yorkshire.

Dedicated to producing a range of quality ‘real ales’, not only for the local market, but for a national audience too, the company with 150 years combined experience in brewing is recognised as one of the leading lights of the recent revival of the brewing art.

In addition to the brewery, they are also an experienced operator with 18 public houses currently under their belt.

The freehold of four of these properties have now been brought to market by leisure property specialists Fleurets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The four properties no longer fit into our portfolio as we look to concentrate on our food and accommodation offerings”, said Nick Waugh, Tied Estate Manager.

“Our future plans do include further acquisitions as well as refurbishments to some of our current sites that are in line with our new goals for Old Mill Brewery.”

The four properties on the market are:

Bridge Inn in Rotherham

The Falcon in Mexborough

Red Lion in Chesterfield

Dove Inn, Barnsley

“Our estate of pubs are community locals, many of which have been in our portfolio since 1983. We are proud to be a pillar of so many neighbourhoods and hope to find new owners that will carry this on,” said Nick.

Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North added, ““Freehold pubs of this type appeal to a wide range of buyers and we are already experiencing strong demand from pub operators and for a variety of alternative uses.”