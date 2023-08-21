News you can trust since 1925
World Cup 2023: Burger King changes its logo to Burger Queen in honour of the Lionesses success

They may not have won but to celebrate the lionesses making history, Burger King® UK has changed its iconic logo to ‘Burger Queen’ in honour of their tournament success.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read

Despite losing to Spain, there is still reason to celebrate as the burger experts have also launched a ‘Burger Queen’ bundle, meaning fans can score two Bacon Double Cheeseburgers meals for just £13.99.

Available for a limited time only (until Friday August 25), the ‘Burger Queen’ bundle is available via delivery.

The Bacon Double Cheeseburger comes packed with two juicy beef burgers, layered with delicious melted cheese and smoky bacon sandwiched between a toasted sesame bun.

Burger King UK Burger Queen BundleBurger King UK Burger Queen Bundle
There are also plenty more tasty discounts to tuck into on the Burger King® app, meaning it’s easier than ever to enjoy the best of Burger King for less cost.

Download the Burger King® UK app here.

*Offer valid at participating restaurants only. Not valid at Burger King® motorway service locations, airports, train stations and holiday parks.

