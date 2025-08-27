Work underway to turn 220-year-old Doncaster church into wine bar and restaurant

Work has got under way to transform a 220-year-old Grade II listed church in Doncaster city centre into a restaurant and wine bar – with its apparent name being revealed.

The United Reformed Church on Hall Gate has been disused since 2020 – but is now set for a new lease of life as a bar called Chapel of Cheers.

It was put up for sale for £425,000 in 2021 and applicant, Building Link Design Architects, said in its proposal the space "is no longer important or required as a community facility" and "needs to be sympathetically re-purposed.”

Bright orange signs announcing its title have been erected outside.

The redevelopment of the site was approved by City of Doncaster Council earlier this year.

Key features of the structure will be preserved and alterations to its exterior would be kept to a minimum, it added.

It suggested the existing pews could be incorporated into the interior design.

A representation by Doncaster Civic Trust during the consultation process welcomed the building being brought back into use, but raised concerns about the amount of historic material that could be removed from inside.

It added it would approve of the removal of the more modern café building at the front of the site, which the former owner had planned to do.

A representation by the Historic Buildings and Places charity said a restaurant would "work so well with the grain and the character of this handsome and evocative building".

There had been continuous worship on the site since 1798 until its closure.

The current chapel dates from 1804, but was enlarged and considerably altered in 1874.