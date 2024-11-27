Work progresses on new Indian takeaway and restaurant in Doncaster
Work is progressing on a new restaurant and takeaway which is set to become the latest addition to Doncaster’s eating out scene.
Renovations are under way at the outlet in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall – with signs proclaiming the new restaurant with the name Tandoori Flame.
