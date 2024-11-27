Work progresses on new Indian takeaway and restaurant in Doncaster

Work is progressing on a new restaurant and takeaway which is set to become the latest addition to Doncaster’s eating out scene.

Renovations are under way at the outlet in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall – with signs proclaiming the new restaurant with the name Tandoori Flame.

Proposals for the restaurant were first unveiled in autumn of last year, with plans submitted to City of Doncaster Council to change the building – which was previously a cafe – into a restaurant and takeaway outlet.