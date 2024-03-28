Work begins on 'magical' new theme bar and restaurant as Doncaster escape room expands
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Enigma Rooms in Hall Gate is expanding – and is set to bring the new venue, called The Twisted Broom, to the region in the coming months.
Sharing an update on social media, a spokesman said: “It looks fantastic. Still a lot to do, but the results so far are amazing.
"The team is doing a great job and soon, despite already being open, we will actually look open too.
“More updates to follow.
But more importantly, get booking, axe throwing and interactive darts opens again this weekend!”
Announcing the plans earlier this year, a spokesman promised “something new, something different, something magical” and added that the venue will be: “A fully themed bar and restaurant for all the magical folks of Doncaster and surrounding areas, providing you all with food, drink and a whole lot of magic.”
The attraction currently offers four different escape rooms – Arabian Nights, Mafia, Hostage and Ward 13 – where visitors are locked in a room and have to solve a series of puzzles and clues in order to escape.
The newly extended building will also include what bosses have described as a “speakeasy” bar – echoing the Prohibition era of the 1920s from the United States.
The venue also offers viking axe throwing and interactive darts and is expanding into the former premises of The Bed Shop.
Find out more: www.EnigmaRooms.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.