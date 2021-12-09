Dog

Where can I take my dog to the pub? Seven dog friendly pubs and bars in Doncaster

Going down to the pub is always fun – so why not find somewhere where your dog can come along with you?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 3:47 pm

After all – why not take your dog to the pub? They will certainly appreciate a trip outside, plus, you’ll be able to show off your faithful pet pooch to all the locals!

Have we missed any out? If so, let us know!

1. The Masons Arms

The Masons Arms, 22 Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1ND. Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on 327 Google Reviews). "Excellent pub. Warm, welcoming and friendly. A great atmosphere and superb beer awaits you."

2. The Boat Inn

The Boat Inn, Lower Sprotbrough, DN5 7NB. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 1,463 Google Reviews). "Had lunch in this cracking place. Food was fantastic, service was remarkable and all the staff were so polite and well-mannered."

3. Little Plough

Little Plough, 8 West Laith Gate, DN1 1SF. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 210 Google Reviews). "Village pub in a town, great staff and atmosphere. Gets an A* from me."

4. The Sun Pub

The Sun Pub, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, DN5 8RN. Rating: 4/5 (based on 628 Google Reviews). "Friendly service, polite staff and lovely food at reasonable prices."

