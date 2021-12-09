Where can I take my dog to the pub? Seven dog friendly pubs and bars in Doncaster

After all – why not take your dog to the pub? They will certainly appreciate a trip outside, plus, you’ll be able to show off your faithful pet pooch to all the locals!
1. The Masons Arms
The Masons Arms, 22 Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1ND. Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on 327 Google Reviews). "Excellent pub. Warm, welcoming and friendly. A great atmosphere and superb beer awaits you."
2. The Boat Inn
The Boat Inn, Lower Sprotbrough, DN5 7NB. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 1,463 Google Reviews). "Had lunch in this cracking place. Food was fantastic, service was remarkable and all the staff were so polite and well-mannered."
3. Little Plough
Little Plough, 8 West Laith Gate, DN1 1SF. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 210 Google Reviews). "Village pub in a town, great staff and atmosphere. Gets an A* from me."
4. The Sun Pub
The Sun Pub, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, DN5 8RN. Rating: 4/5 (based on 628 Google Reviews). "Friendly service, polite staff and lovely food at reasonable prices."
