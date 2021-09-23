Using Google Reviews as a measuring stick, we’ve narrowed down Doncaster’s great selection of steakhouses to just eight.
There were some difficult omissions, but we’re sure you won’t be disappointed with our choices. So, who grills the juiciest steak in Doncaster? Let’s take a look.
1. Miller & Carter Bessacarr
Miller & Carter Bessacarr, 329 Bawtry Road, Rossington, DN4 7PB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 1,974 Google Reviews). "Amazing food as always. We are regulars and have never had a bad experience."
Photo: Google
2. Relish Bar + Grill
Relish Bar + Grill, 19 East Laith Gate, DN1 1JG. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 1,211 Google Reviews). "Staff were excellent, food was fantastic, I had a medium sirloin steak and it was cooked to perfection."
Photo: Google
3. Zest
Zest Bar & Grill, 19-20 High Street, DN1 1DW. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 717 Google Reviews). "Love it! The food is absolutely delicious and always fresh."
Photo: Google
4. La Boca
La Boca, 1 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PH (based on 427 Google Reviews). "The steak just melts in your mouth, the lamb is as soft as you like, every element was spot on."
Photo: Google