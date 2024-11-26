Wetherspoons to open 660 pubs on Christmas Day - here's the local ones serving
664 branches will open on December 25 – with venues across the country - from Scotland to Kent – opening their doors.
The chain will be serving a variety of drinks, including draught pints, spirits, wine and fizz – but pubs will not be serving food.
Check with individual pubs in advance for opening times. Here’s where’s open locally
The Red Lion, Doncaster
The Old Market Hall, Mexborough
The Sweyn Forkbeard, Gainsborough
The Blue Bell Inn, Scunthorpe
The City and County, Goole
The Horseshoe, Wombwell
The Joseph Bramah, Barnsley
The Giant Bellflower, Selby
The Blue Bell, Hemsworth
The Six Chimneys, Wakefield
The Woodseats Palace, Sheffield
The Church House, Wath Upon Dearne
The Bluecoat, Rotherham
The Rawson Spring, Hillsborough
The Sheaf Island, Sheffield
The Francis Newton, Sheffield
The Queens Hotel, Maltby
The Scarsdale Hundred, Sheffield
The Dominie Cross, Retford
