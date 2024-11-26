Wetherspoons to open 660 pubs on Christmas Day - here's the local ones serving

Pub giant Wetherspoons has announced more than 660 of its pubs will be open on Christmas Day – including several in and around the Doncaster area.

664 branches will open on December 25 – with venues across the country - from Scotland to Kent – opening their doors.

The chain will be serving a variety of drinks, including draught pints, spirits, wine and fizz – but pubs will not be serving food.

Check with individual pubs in advance for opening times. Here’s where’s open locally

The Red Lion, Doncaster

The Old Market Hall, Mexborough

The Sweyn Forkbeard, Gainsborough

The Blue Bell Inn, Scunthorpe

The City and County, Goole

The Horseshoe, Wombwell

The Joseph Bramah, Barnsley

The Giant Bellflower, Selby

The Blue Bell, Hemsworth

The Six Chimneys, Wakefield

The Woodseats Palace, Sheffield

The Church House, Wath Upon Dearne

The Bluecoat, Rotherham

The Rawson Spring, Hillsborough

The Sheaf Island, Sheffield

The Francis Newton, Sheffield

The Queens Hotel, Maltby

The Scarsdale Hundred, Sheffield

The Dominie Cross, Retford