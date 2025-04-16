Wetherspoons moves to quash rumours of closure of Doncaster pub
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pub giant Wetherspoons has moved to quash rumours that one of its Doncaster bars is set to close down.
Rumours had begun circulating on social media suggesting that The Old Market Hall in Mexborough is set to shut later this year.
But in a brief and emphatic statement, a spokesperson for the pub chain said: “We can confirm that The Old Market Hall is NOT closing.”
The bar, as its name suggests, is situated inside the town’s former market hall, first opened in July 1880.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.