Wetherspoons moves to quash rumours of closure of Doncaster pub

Pub giant Wetherspoons has moved to quash rumours that one of its Doncaster bars is set to close down.

Rumours had begun circulating on social media suggesting that The Old Market Hall in Mexborough is set to shut later this year.

But in a brief and emphatic statement, a spokesperson for the pub chain said: “We can confirm that The Old Market Hall is NOT closing.”

The bar, as its name suggests, is situated inside the town’s former market hall, first opened in July 1880.